AWOL Adventure Sports is now offering guided tours down the Snake River in Twin Falls all the way to Pillar Falls. The guided trips will not only give you an amazing view but lots of history.

AWOL (A Way Of Life) Adventure Sports made the announcement that starting this spring the guided boat tours will be available by reservation. According to their website, the tours will last approximately 90 minutes and you will be able to see waterfalls, BASE jumpers, lots of scenery and get some history.

The tours are $40 per adult and children are $30. The tours can be reserved Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. through May. Starting in June through September the tours will be available at those times daily. You will need a reservation in order to take the tour.

Remember to dress for the weather. On windy days it can be deceptively cold on the water. There will be complimentary bottles of water on the boat so at least you don't have to worry about lugging coolers and things with you.

I think this would be an awesome adventure for families, especially when family from out of town comes to visit. The Snake River Canyon is one of the most beautiful sights I have ever seen and I would love to see it from this point of view. Plus, you can never get too much knowledge about the areas you live in. I want to know what these tour guides have to say. They are all licensed with the state of Idaho.

