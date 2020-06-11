Take Virtual Tour Of Buhl Farm June 12th

For Magic Valley Dairy Days, the White Harvest Farms in Buhl is hosting a virutal tour. It will take place online Friday June 12th.

White Harvest Farms in Buhl decided to take matters into their own hands when Magic Valley Dairy Days was officially canceled. Instead of letting it be forgotten about, you can now take a tour of their farm. That is the beauty of technology right now.

The tour starts at 10 a.m. and it will be hosted by Wendell Chamber of Commerce and Unbottled. The event lasts an hour and it will be interesting to see what all goes in to the farm.

Make sure that you set a reminder on your phone so you can take the virtual tour that will be set up tomorrow. It would be a great learning opportunity for the kids as well. These people are why we have food in the grocery stores and on our tables.