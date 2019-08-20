Target Launching New Food Brand With 2,000 Items

I can go to Target and get a line of food without things like artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup and even get a money-back guarantee?! Count me in.

Target announced the launch of a new private food and beverage brand called Good & Gather, USA Today reports.

The first 650 Good & Gather products will be in Target stores nationwide on September 15, and will include salads, cheese, granola, sparkling water, deli foods, fruit squeezers, frozen fruit, fresh vegetables, chips and nutrition bars. Another 2,000 Good & Gather products, which will display the "g" logo, will be in stores by the end of 2020.

Target is phasing out three of their older private food brands: Archer Farms, Simply Balanced and Market Pantry. “We are not going to take away those products our guests love until we have an even better solution under the Good & Gather brand,” Target exec Stephanie Lundquist says.

The Good & Gather line will be made without artificial flavors, sweeteners, synthetic colors or high-fructose corn syrup, and carries a money-back guarantee. Yes to all of that!

I'll definitely peep the scene at my Target aka the one on Milwaukee by the Boise mall. But Trader Joes and Albertsons will likely keep the bulk of my grocery money. Will you be buying from Target's new food line?