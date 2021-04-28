Spring weather in Southern Idaho is unpredictable and that's why you need to take every chance you get to go outside while it is nice. Take this weekend for example, 80 degree temperatures are only going to last maybe two days (we may even hit 90 on Friday) and then we drop 20 to 30 degrees over the next week. I imagine lakes and the Snake River are going to be filled with boats and kayaks this weekend.

Even on days where we only hit upper 60's to mid 70's in Idaho are still pretty amazing days. You can at least plan on more of those types of days in our near future. Which makes it pretty easy to plan for the upcoming Twin Falls Parks and Rec Track and Field Day. The fun event will happen on May 15th at Canyon Ridge High School at the track and is open to kids aged 5 to 14 years old. The event is free and will include these activities:

Standing Long Jump

50 Meter Dash

400

Meter Dash

Softball Throw

100 Meter Dash

800 Meter Dash

Disc Throw

200 Meter Dash

1600 Meter Run

Registration is open until the day before the event (May 14) at the TF Parks and Rec building at 136 Maxwell Ave or online through a Dash account. You can also register the day of the event between 8 and 8:45 AM at the Canyon Ridge High School track.

Kids can participate in all events they want. No standings or awards will be given as the day is meant to focus on the fun.

