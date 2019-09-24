The 5 Stages Of Grief During Fall In Twin Falls
The 5 stages of grief of fall in Twin Falls. You know, everyone loves fall. When you think of fall you think turning of the leaves, cuddling, hoodies and crisp air. While we do get these things in Twin Falls, there is a process we go through because let’s face it, fall never goes as planned.
- 1
Denial
Yes! We have finally made it to fall. That means hoodies. I am definitely wearing my favorite hoodie today to commemorate it. It’s nice a brisk in the mornings. This is going to be great.
- 2
Anger
Why the heck did I decide to wear this hoodie? I can’t even put the heat or air conditioner on in my car confidently. It is only noon and I feel like a wilted pumpkin that has been sitting on the front porch too long after Halloween.
- 3
Bargaining
Ok so the hoodie didn’t work today. I will just put the hoodie away for now and stick with a long sleeve shirt for a while. Maybe even embrace the warmer temps and wear a nice dress.
- 4
Depression
What the heck happened. Now it’s raining and the wind is blowing 60 miles per hour, my dress is ruined, I am freezing and look like a wet dog got into a fight with a blow dryer.
- 5
Acceptance
I am just going to keep an outfit for every possible weather change in my car. I will never not be prepared again. It’s fine that no one can ride with me. I prefer driving alone anyway. I am just going to drink my pumpkin spice latte in 70 degree temps and an umbrella in my back seat.