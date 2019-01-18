The Constitution Is Great But Not Equal To The Bible

Our Pastors Roundtable was a bit heated at times this week.

questions about politicians who violate oaths to the Constitution

A caller early in the show had questions about politicians who violate oaths to the Constitution. It kicked off an hour long debate about the inspiration for our founding document, however.

The churchmen warn about elevating man-made documents to the level of the Bible. The inspiration behind both may have roots in the work of the Holy Spirit but the connection is stronger when it comes to holy text.

I don’t often get time any longer to post podcasts but I used my minutes between commercial breaks to post the discussion. You can listen here or below: