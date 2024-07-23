Literal Dark Days are Ahead in Idaho Under Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris would strengthen the Bureau of Land Management's chokehold on Western lands. When campaigning for Vice President, she assured people her boss wouldn’t ban fracking on public lands. Her position is different. You can see it by clicking here. Harris is a California “progressive”. She works for the Green Lobby. Tree-huggers will donate to her cause. As President, she would scar more of rural America with solar panels and giant pinwheels to feed energy to her donors on the Left Coast.

What we instead need in Idaho is nuclear. The state is home to the premier research laboratory. Miniature reactors would be the answer to the expected need for artificial intelligence. The demands on the grid are going to be staggering. “Renewables” aren’t reliable.

Additionally, one large reactor between Arco and Atomic City would quite possibly power all of Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and much of Utah. The granola-chomping donors backing Harris would bring us dark days. Very much dark days.

Every election we’re told is the most critical of our lifetime. Still, some of the goals of the looney left would cause irreparable harm to America’s future, the economy, and our quality of life. Donald Trump promises to keep the lights on. The extremists behind Harris promise drudgery and a rapid slide into Third World membership. Our country’s fate rests along a few miles of Route 20, along Idaho’s nuclear corridor. I guess the question is, can we afford to wait until January of 2029 to come to our senses?