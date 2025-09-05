If you’re like me, you’ve lost track of all the power projects proposed for the Magic Valley. I was opposed to the Lava Ridge Wind project because I don’t trust the promises of alternative energy. It’s a reliability question. The aesthetics were awful, and local people weren’t going to receive the power generated.

Help me out here. Isn’t there still talk of power lines going through the area?

And there’s talk of Idaho National Laboratory bringing some new-fangled nuclear reactor to the area.

Jerome County Commissioner Charles Howell told me he and his colleagues on the board are trying to bring INL to Jerome for a public hearing.

Opposed Before Getting the Details

I’m not opposed to nuclear just because it’s the latest thing to oppose. I remember hearing 20 years ago that France generated 70 percent of its electricity from nuclear. The number may hover a few points over the years, but the French are using the old technology and have avoided major disasters. Quite an accomplishment in a country with a massive bureaucracy.

Whatever It Is, I'm Against It

Next week, a public hearing is planned in Twin Falls to discuss a new roundabout/rotary/traffic circle. At an intersection that I can tell you is a pain in the neck. Before I shoot down the idea, I would like to know more. Which isn’t what several of my associates are doing. They’re already opposed because they’re opposed to everything! Some of the loudest denunciations come from people who don’t live in Twin Falls and would rarely be found driving Filer Avenue West at Wendell Street. To put it bluntly, your argument isn’t a prime concern.

The neighborhood is growing, and the people who live there get priority.

