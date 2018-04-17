The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots & Bush Coming To Pocatello

Three of the most commercially successful rock bands of the 1980s and 90s will be together on one stage this summer in south Idaho.

The Cult , Stone Temple Pilots and Bush are touring together this year, and will be performing at the Portneuf Amphitheatre August 23 in Pocatello. Tickets are on sale now.

The three bands, combined, have sold over 40 million albums worldwide. The Cult, who formed in England in the 1980s, are best known for hits like "Firewoman," Wildflower," and "She Sells Sanctuary." Both Bush, and the Stone Temple Pilots, emerged in the early 1990s, and achieved great commercial success as well.

The Revolution 3 Tour kicks off July 18 in Nashville, and includes 20 dates.