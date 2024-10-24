The Deep State Coup is Underway in Idaho

It’s only a matter of time before the tanks are in the streets and the insurrectionist leaders in Twin Falls are carted off to camps and housed behind barbed wire. The overhead airshow we’re seeing this week is an exercise for Air Force readiness, and it has some neighboring air bases involved. There’s a tent encampment at the airport, fighter jets, and a transport.

As I write Thursday morning, the skies are relatively clear on this breezy day. Wednesday was a different story. Vapor trails crisscrossed the horizon, and friends here at the office could hear the roar overhead. I was at a stoplight at Pole Line Road and Washington Street when a jet streaked overhead.

I posted some pictures on Facebook with some light-hearted comments about the exercise and mentioned vapor trails. Some fellows took exception. I guess I didn’t say chemtrails, the preferred phrase for the Alex Jones crowd. He had them excited several years ago about a war game called Jade Helm, which was an almost annual event. They called my program and insisted the military was going to sweep in and cancel the 2016 Election. Note to self, no elections have been canceled or postponed.

Look, I do believe in conspiracies, but I don’t buy into all of them.

Why would the Pentagon target Twin Falls? I’m reminded of a joke an Irish friend told me 40 years ago. “Did you know the pigeons fly upside down over Ireland?’ he asked. I didn’t and he said, “Because they haven’t found anything worth crapping on”.

Just saying, that if I were to stage a coup, Twin Falls wouldn’t be the target.

