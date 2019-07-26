Liberals Demand Idaho’s Governor Denounce The Funny Pages

For crying out loud, it’s a gold dang cartoon! Idaho’s 37 liberals continue warning the Klan is riding at night. This week a postcard was mailed to several state legislators, depicting the new President of Boise State University as a clown. The fellow travelers in the dying newspaper business, an industry known for mocking editorial cartoons and comics, is wailing the racists are lurking around every corner.

Media Whiner-in-Chief Marty Trillhaase now demands the Governor denounce cartoons. The lack of denunciation, according to Trillhaase, suggests the Governor is secretly listening to Alex Jones while wearing a bedsheet in a broom closet at the State Capitol.

Again, it’s a gold dang cartoon! Criticizing efforts of a California transplant to turn BSU into UC Berkeley.

The Whiner suggests people won’t move businesses to Idaho because of the mockery. Trillhaase fears it raises an image of Idaho’s racist past. Tell me, is there a state or country lacking a racist past? What the columnist really wants is for Governor Little to register as a Democrat, divorce his wife, marry a man and then put on a wig and read to kids at your local library. This would bring the Governor great praise on the op-ed pages. Which are read by just 37 people statewide.