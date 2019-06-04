The Giant Petrified Creatures of Idaho

Sure, Balanced Rock gets all the attention. It looks like a profile of John F. Kennedy wearing an Elvis pompadour. What really fascinates me are the rock formations more resembling animals. Such as the giant frog along the Snake River Canyon. The folks who operate the Thousand Springs Cruise actually have a photograph where the rock has been touched green. Yep, it’s a frog. I just don’t believe it’s going to leap anytime soon.

Over at City of Rocks a petrified gorilla stands silent watch in an open field (maybe you see something other than a gorilla and you’d be wrong!)

Idaho isn’t the only place in the neighborhood with some unusual formations. At Gates of the Mountains along the Missouri River in Montana there is one site a friend assumed was made by man (she lives near Seattle and smokes a lot of weed). She asked if the picture I sent her was a petroglyph. You can see it below. It’s not made by man but by Mother Nature.