The Great Idaho Wolf Hunt is Scheduled

I’m told the lawsuits could come as soon as Friday or early next week. Idaho’s Fish and Game Commission is setting the upcoming season on wolves. The state has authorized the removal of 90 percent of the animals. The decision was made during the legislative session out of concerns about livestock depredation. The population is estimated to be ten times the size of the original goal for restoration.

An environmental lawyer told me some weeks ago she expected the federal government would step in and reverse the state effort. The Biden Administration is believed to be more wolf friendly than was Team Trump.

Also, keep in mind, bald eagles may have been responsible for more livestock depredation this year than wolves. And that was in just one county. The eagles were attacking sheep in Murtaugh east of Twin Falls.

The estimated wolf population is 1,500, although. State Representative Laurie Lickley believes the number could even be much higher.

One challenge for hunting wolves is they aren’t terribly visible. Many roam in the distant back country. They also cross state lines and national borders.

A story in the Spokesman-Review explains Fish and Game isn’t taking public comment. The agency’s official position is we need a reduction in wolves but perhaps not quite to the extent of removing 90 percent. Possibly because it’s a huge logistic challenge.

By the way, the fellow who mistakenly shot a dog he believed to be a wolf, wouldn’t have likely violated any laws if it indeed had been a wolf.