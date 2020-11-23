The Idaho Eggnog Test: Part Two

We all know there’s no middle ground on eggnog. In a previous post I said you either love it or you hate eggnog. Among those who really like the stuff, there is often a divide between homemade and what you can find in a store and, yet. There are some fine brands in local stores. There are also some I would avoid. A week ago I sampled what was a soy based product billed as nog. Like opinions, not all of our tastes are alike. To be kind, the soy based product tastes like chalk or Maalox. I think I suggested it was enough to gag a maggot. In other words, it wasn’t to my liking.

A few weeks ago I tasted a pumpkin spice from Smith’s. The Kroger brands are often locally produced and it was some mightily fine eggnog.

Then I struck the Mother Lode. On a suggestion from a member of my audience I drove to Buhl. To CloverLeaf Creamery. The place with the legendary ice cream! And milk, chocolate milk, yogurt… and eggnog.

To borrow a phrase from the late Dick Enberg, “Oh, my!”

CloverLeaf Creamery’s entry is the bomb and I believe the glass bottle enhances the taste. You don’t get any hint of cardboard container when you tip the glass. While a sip was all I needed for the test I’ve got a confession. By the end of the day I had finished the entire bottle.

Below is a video of my tasting experience. A friend on the East Coast watched the review and sent me an email. He used to travel extensively on business and is familiar with CloverLeaf. He says when it comes to the eggnog, I’m spot on!

