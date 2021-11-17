Balanced Rock in Southern Idaho is definitely an interesting sight. Formed by volcanic rock millions of years ago, this massive rock formation rests on a thin pedestal of stone that doesn't seem like it should be able to maintain its weight. In a new YouTube video from geology professor Shawn Willsey, we get a crash course in how the rock formation came to be and how it isn't being held up by sheer willpower.

Balanced Rock In Southern Idaho

If you have never been to see Balanced Rock, you should. Even if you only park at the bottom and admire it from a distance, you'll be amazed. If you make the short hike up the hill you'll be even more amazed at the size of the structure. You can even climb around the rocks and touch the base of the Balanced Rock.

Get our free mobile app

Balanced Rock Was Formed By The Twin Falls Volcanic Field

If you look around Southern Idaho you'll see a lot of volcanic rock. Craters of the Moon is a popular location for tourists, but the lava rock and rhyolite formations can be found all around Southern Idaho. If you hike up to Balanced Rock, you can also adventure through the rocks to the east. These include tubes, caves, and cracks that can be fun but also dangerous.

Professor Shawn Willsey At CSI

The YouTube video above was posted by College of Southern Idaho geology professor Shawn Willsey. His YouTube channel has other informative Idaho and Utah geology videos.

Charming Storybook Castle Vrbo Rental The castle house touts a stunning view of the canyon and close proximity to the walking/biking trail.

Balanced Rock Star Shower Dec 1 2020