The John Birch Society Gives a Hat Tip to Twin Falls Police

The John Birch Society gained fame or infamy, depending on your point of view, in the 1960s.

The patriotic organization is now honoring police departments across Idaho. It includes a local ceremony today in Twin Falls, calling on the public to support law enforcement and its efforts.

There is a growing concern among many Americans in flyover country about not only unfounded criticism of police but also about increasing violence against law enforcement. The John Birch Society, or JBS, believes it’s time to take a stand and rally the public.

The choice of having law enforcement or no law enforcement is easy for most people. They’re willing to occasionally read about police misconduct, and statistics show it’s exceedingly rare, when during an emergency they need a cop.