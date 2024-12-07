The Latest Theory on Idaho Booms is Straight Out of James Bond

Like a 007 Plot!

One of the latest conspiracy theories making the rounds is that Idaho has a secret underground military operation. Some social media chatter suggested it was the source of the booms that have become part of life in the state. Funny, though, we aren’t getting much shaking of the ground. I saw a post on Facebook where a couple of guys claim to have found a door in the middle of the high desert that could be a gateway to the facility. I believe they’re being tongue-in-cheek.

Look, the noise would suggest a big explosion beneath a mountain. The Richter scale would pick it up. This wouldn’t be a secret facility for long. Ernst Stavro Blofeld is a fictional character.

We Would've Noticed the Traffic

Had anyone been building an underground testing site, it would’ve attracted some attention. And there would be something larger than a closet-sized metal door leading to the spot.

But I do believe there’s a good tale we could use to entertain ourselves. Perhaps it would be a good future installment in the James Bond series. But if the hero discovers what we’re hearing are simply sonic booms from Air Force maneuvers, then the film will be a letdown. The simplest explanation is usually the right one. There’s a large airbase nearby!

Maybe it's Little Green Men

Still, it’s amusing to speculate. Maybe there’s a game of chicken going on overhead with alien cruisers testing our defense systems. Of course, if some beings had that technology, we would’ve been colonized long ago.



Get our free mobile app