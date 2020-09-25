Review: The Greatest Campaign Commercial Ever Made

Some people are calling it the greatest and most entertaining campaign commercial ever made. United States Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas is a war veteran. A wounded warrior. He lost an eye during his service. He’s also one of several veterans running for office in his home state. The group are starring in a four minute campaign ad that is sweeping the Internet. You can watch it below by clicking on YouTube.

The spot borrows heavily from James Bond and other films about secret agents and military special operatives. My guess is, the ad is designed to play on the strengths of the candidates as well as attract younger voters. The stars of the video are all Republicans. The party is often criticized for a lack of outreach to younger Americans. It’s also the last major political institution that says, “NO!”

Although, perhaps not as much as it used to when it stood alone for fiscal sanity. Big budget busting deficits have become the way of Washington no matter the party but on the flip side, maybe war veterans are the candidates who can restore some discipline. They had it while they were in uniform and they know how to work as a team.

The team aspect is what stands out in the message. The technical and spy thriller elements grab your attention. It’s the more subtle message which may be longer lasting. The one about a unified ticket. So, I give it an A+ grade for brilliant production value as well as for the subliminal message that says when it comes to solving our problems, we need each other.