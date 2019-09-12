The Museum That’s Like A Candy Store For Guys

I like cars. When I was a boy, my brother and I would clip car advertising from magazines and play with the cut outs. Alongside Matchbox and Tonka trucks. When you’re a kid proportion isn’t a big deal. My dad would take us to visit a friend at the local Dodge dealer and we would get to wander the showroom and dream.

On Saturday mornings we would go to the junkyard and look at the wrecks. We would got to the races for fun on Saturday nights. Or the demolition derby at the county fair. One year we got to see the Joie Chitwood Thrill Show.

I like looking at chrome and steel so much that I made a side trip while on vacation. Deer Lodge, Montana is home to a massive antique and classic car museum. There are 168 vehicles on display at last count. The building is adjacent to the old state prison (also a museum) and across a street from western, military and toy museums.

My camera got a work out that day.

I’m most impressed by one aspect of the museum’s collection. You’ll see a hard top parked next to a duplicate convertible. Some of these classics are for sale! The museum is hosting a drawing December 6th. The winner receives a ’67 Camaro convertible. Mustard color with thick racing stripes. Yours truly has some tickets. I consider it a donation to a good cause. It’s a fundraiser for the future of the museum. To ensure other young people can come and wander among the chrome. And dream.