The Perfect Idaho Summer House Costs Under 6 Million Bucks

I found my dream home. On Lake Pend Oreille. On the eastern shore. In lovely Hope. For just under 5.7 million dollars. I believe I deserve it for a vacation retreat and I work hard (or at least I think I do). Maybe the government can pay for it. After all, Washington gives out a lot of money to people who don’t like work.

Joking aside, a friend is an Idaho native. He told me today that he doesn’t expect anyone locally will be buying this home. The price guarantees the next owner will use it for a vacation home. Likely a buyer from Silicon Valley or someplace similar, however. Keep in mind that when they come here, they spend money. It helps the local economy and creates jobs. I don’t have anything against making money. I don’t have anything against spending dollars.

The property is listed by Tomlinson Sotheby’s International Realty. When you see Sotheby in a listing, I generally find that means it’s a high-end and quality listing. Some firms specialize in great homes.

The place looks like a wonderful summer place. If you have extended family and a lot of friends, it would offer a respite and some very good memories.

When I was a boy, I remember visiting my grandparents on a lake in St. Lawrence County, New York. One morning, my grandpa gave me a quarter and asked me to bail out his fishing boat. As I raced to the dock I thought it odd that he had a leaky boat. The joke was on me. He had been fishing for bullhead and poured lake water into the boat to keep the fish alive overnight. They were swimming inside.

I Hope (get it?) when I see a lovely lake house, but for now, will settle for memories from childhood.

