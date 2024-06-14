The Perfect Idaho Summer House Costs Under 6 Million Bucks

Tomlinson Sotheby’s International Realty - Trulia.com

I found my dream home.  On Lake Pend Oreille.  On the eastern shore.  In lovely Hope.  For just under 5.7 million dollars.  I believe I deserve it for a vacation retreat and I work hard (or at least I think I do).  Maybe the government can pay for it.  After all, Washington gives out a lot of money to people who don’t like work.

Joking aside, a friend is an Idaho native.  He told me today that he doesn’t expect anyone locally will be buying this home.  The price guarantees the next owner will use it for a vacation home.  Likely a buyer from Silicon Valley or someplace similar, however.  Keep in mind that when they come here, they spend money.  It helps the local economy and creates jobs.  I don’t have anything against making money.  I don’t have anything against spending dollars.

The property is listed by Tomlinson Sotheby’s International Realty.  When you see Sotheby in a listing, I generally find that means it’s a high-end and quality listing.  Some firms specialize in great homes.

The place looks like a wonderful summer place.  If you have extended family and a lot of friends, it would offer a respite and some very good memories.

When I was a boy, I remember visiting my grandparents on a lake in St. Lawrence County, New York.  One morning, my grandpa gave me a quarter and asked me to bail out his fishing boat.  As I raced to the dock I thought it odd that he had a leaky boat.  The joke was on me.  He had been fishing for bullhead and poured lake water into the boat to keep the fish alive overnight.  They were swimming inside.

I Hope (get it?) when I see a lovely lake house, but for now, will settle for memories from childhood.

