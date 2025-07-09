I’ve taken 10,000 pictures over 10 years. Most are organized in albums, but some have nothing more than dates. I can place the road I was traveling on, or where I was going, but sometimes I can’t pinpoint the photograph.

I Need Some Keen Eyes

A couple of examples.

This is a place of dreams. Credit Bill Colley. This is a place of dreams. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Seven years ago, I took a meandering 13-hour drive from Twin Falls to Wallace. My goal was to do the entire trip without leaving the state, which would have saved me a few hours, but cut down on seeing some of our lovely state.

Somewhere north of McCall, maybe south, I saw fog lifting over a lake or large pond. I stopped and snapped a few images with my phone. Then I discovered I couldn’t immediately text them to friends. There wasn’t any cell service.

You Might Know the Place

So, I have a general idea where I was, but if there’s a name to the spot, you’ve got me.

Anyone familiar with the scenery? It looks like one of those places we all dream about living. In summer, anyway. It was early July when I took the pictures. Everything is so green, something we don’t see a lot of in southern Idaho.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

In one week, I took several hundred photos, and most I know from some local landmarks, or I labeled in the album where I was at the time. Once I got settled for a few days in the panhandle, I would organize and post the albums shortly after dinner.

Most of the pictures are stored on a thumb drive. I suppose when I’m gone, someone will simply toss it in the garbage. After all, these are my memories, and others may not have an attachment.

Get our free mobile app