The Top 10 Easy Trails Around Twin Falls

If someone were to come visit Southern Idaho and ask 'where should I go hike?' you could easily just point in any direction and there is bound to be some trail or adventure that way. Not all trails are marked in Southern Idaho and not all are easy. Around Idaho there are a number of trails up to the peaks of the tallest mountains that are only conquered by a select few intrepid hikers. For the rest of us, we look to get outdoors but not put our health or families at risk. For those types of hikes you can go to the AllTrails website and pull up 16 easy to moderate trails you can can do in an afternoon with the family. This will save you a lot of time searching for the good trails and how to get there.

I'd add my favorite of all hikes, Box Canyon, to the list if you are looking for something a little less easy yet beautiful. Some trails are longer than others, so take that into account for who you'll be travelling with. There is even a mobile app to aid you on your travels but you do have to sign up to see more than a few trails. Make sure you bookmark this story for easy access to all the trails.