The Top 5 Most Popular Breweries In Idaho

Have you been to any of these breweries in Idaho? Apparently, these are the top five in the state. One of them actually made the list for some of the most popular in the country.

These breweries are considered the most popular, they serve the most people and I am curious if I am the only one that has never been to any of these breweries. I have tried a couple of the beers that have been mass distributed though, and I have to say I enjoy them.

According to this study, the number one most popular brewery in Idaho is Crooked Fence Brewing in Garden City, Idaho. It was also ranked the 145th most popular brewery in the United States. Now I feel like I definitely have to go there.

The number 2 most popular brewery is 10 Barrel Brewing Co. I have never been to their brewery but I have had some of their beer that has been distributed and I must say it is one of my favorites.

Next, it is Jim Dandy Brewing and County Line Brewing. I have never heard of these two. Jim Dandy is in Pocatello and County Line Brewing is also in Garden City. It looks like the next time I go on a trip I have to make a few stops.

Finally, Grand Teton Brewing is the fifth most popular brewery in Idaho. Again never been but have tried some of their beer. I haven't finished trying all the breweries in the Magic Valley though so maybe I should start there first.

The most popular brewery in the United States is New Belgium Brewing Co. in Colorado.