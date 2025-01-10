Idaho’s Favorite Beer is Cold and Bland and Probably Expensive

I used to knock them back when I was younger. I didn’t have an addiction but I liked sampling a variety of beers. Then one day a few years ago I realized I wasn’t spending time in taverns and had lost my desire for a cold brew. I’ve been away from beer culture for a very long time. A Google search doesn’t tell me much about popular brands, though I learned a lot about small breweries operating in Idaho.

The most recent list I found for top sellers was four years old. Budweiser was listed as being number one in Idaho. I assume it’s counted as a separate choice from sister beer Bud Light, and sister isn’t meant as a pun. Bud Light sales took a beating when the brand went woke up, and in Idaho, beer is usually drunk by men who work for a living with their muscles. I used to belly up at many of the same bars with them, and they don’t know what an influencer is, and they don’t care.

Before I called it quits, I liked a beer from a brewery in Boise that had a dill pickle flavor. For a more common and inexpensive cold beer, I liked a brand called Session Ale, which was sometimes made with a tinge of watermelon flavor. But mostly it was cold and inexpensive. I don’t know what beer costs today. Bidenflation didn’t probably make it any cheaper to pick up a six-pack.

For you weekend drinkers, there’s a whole new world available when you’re not guzzling beer and watching football all day.