Idaho’s Favorite Beer is Cold and Bland and Probably Expensive

Credit Bill Colley.

I used to knock them back when I was younger.  I didn’t have an addiction but I liked sampling a variety of beers.  Then one day a few years ago I realized I wasn’t spending time in taverns and had lost my desire for a cold brew.  I’ve been away from beer culture for a very long time.  A Google search doesn’t tell me much about popular brands, though I learned a lot about small breweries operating in Idaho.

The most recent list I found for top sellers was four years old.  Budweiser was listed as being number one in Idaho.  I assume it’s counted as a separate choice from sister beer Bud Light, and sister isn’t meant as a pun.  Bud Light sales took a beating when the brand went woke up, and in Idaho, beer is usually drunk by men who work for a living with their muscles.  I used to belly up at many of the same bars with them, and they don’t know what an influencer is, and they don’t care.

Before I called it quits, I liked a beer from a brewery in Boise that had a dill pickle flavor.  For a more common and inexpensive cold beer, I liked a brand called Session Ale, which was sometimes made with a tinge of watermelon flavor.  But mostly it was cold and inexpensive.  I don’t know what beer costs today.  Bidenflation didn’t probably make it any cheaper to pick up a six-pack.

For you weekend drinkers, there’s a whole new world available when you’re not guzzling beer and watching football all day.

