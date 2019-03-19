The ‘Toy Story 4’ Trailer Introduces New Toys and a New Adventure

It took until now, but we finally have a better idea about what Toy Story 4 is actually about. The new trailer (see above) features Woody ( Tom Hanks ) on a mission to rescue Forky (Tony Hale), a new toy Bonnie made at school. But then Woody finds his old friend Little Bo Peep (Annie Potts) at a carnival, which makes him reconsider his life as a toy.

The new trailer also introduces several new characters, including Gabby Gabby, ”an adorable, talking pull-string doll from the 1950s” voiced by Christina Hendricks, and Duke Caboom, “a 1970s toy based on Canada’s greatest stuntman” who is voiced by Keanu Reeves. (Whoa.) There’s also tiny “Giggle McDimples” who is a “ a miniature plastic doll from the 1980s” and described as the film’s Jiminy Cricket and Bo Peep’s best friend.

You can see all those characters on the movie’s new poster as well. (That’s Gabby on the bottom left, Giggle on Bo’s shoulder, and Duke on the motorcycle near the title.)

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 opens in theaters on June 21.