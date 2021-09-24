With four kids in the Twin Falls School District, we get lots of emails from the schools every week. Sometimes the emails are a message about upcoming events, classes a kid has missed, or if one of my kids has been around someone who tested positive for COVID. The most recent message I received from the school district was basically a plea to the community. The schools are becoming extremely short-staffed and the need for substitute teachers grows every day.

Be A Substitute Teacher For The Twin Falls School District

It really doesn't take much to be a substitute teacher. In some cases, as my wife explained to my kids: they just need responsible warm bodies in some of these classrooms with the kids.

Get our free mobile app

To become a substitute teacher there are only a few requirements according to the email:

An Associate’s Degree or 48 college credits or comparable experience; we are willing to provide on-the-job experience for individuals who have a high school diploma or GED.

Must be able to pass a criminal background check and drug screening.

As a substitute teacher, you get to choose the days you are willing and available to work. You also get to choose the grade levels you are willing to work with and at which schools you would like to work. As a guest teacher, you can make up to $95 per day.

How To Apply To Be A School Substitute Teacher In Twin Falls

You can apply to be a sub online through the school district website or call the HR Department at 208-733-6900 to get more information.

Field Trips Every Twin Falls Kid Goes On

Social Distancing Parking

Have You Ever Noticed This In Twin Falls