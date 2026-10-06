A Democrat took offense because he said I compared him and his fellow travelers to Nazis. This is from the party that has spent more than a decade labeling Donald Trump and his voters as fascists! These are the same liberals demanding we stop taking the lives of convicted killers. You saw their demands last week after a botched lethal injection. The convicted woman was literally a cutthroat and kept a piece of her victim’s skull. Would the convict’s pain in any way mimic what a baby experiences in the womb? I mention the comparison because that’s what set off the local liberal.

They Can't Morally Justify Their Position

I pointed out that in Europe they’ve moved from abortion to killing disabled toddlers, the mentally ill, and the elderly. The argument is that it ends the suffering of struggling living beings. The Nazis called it mercy killing. It’s also a convenient method for reducing overburdened healthcare costs. Just as pregnancy is sometimes an inconvenience. But pregnancy isn’t a disease. Reproductive healthcare suggests being pregnant is a malady. Funny, it’s how we all got here.

I had a brother born with multiple and lifelong disabilities. He was working on his eighth language when he died at the age of 46. He traveled the world and worked on several clandestine projects that may have prevented terrorist attacks. The left would choose to kill people like him in the womb.

A Baby Can't Express Its Pain

The woman who survived the botched execution was able to articulate her pain before losing consciousness. We can’t hear a child in the womb. If I’ve hurt the feelings of Lefty, I make no apologies. God will judge you appropriately, and I suspect it won’t go well. Vote NO on Prop 1!