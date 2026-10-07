Diesel fuel is the bloodstream of the American economy. It’s what keeps shelves stocked, tractors in the fields, and delivery trucks rolling. The cost reached record highs a couple of weeks ago and has since eased a little. This week the President relaxed a rule on using red-dyed diesel for over-the-road vehicles. He even admitted he didn’t know the distinction until staff explained the designation. Red dyed isn’t subject to federal fuel taxes and is used in farming. The dye is added because over-the-road diesel-powered vehicles are taxed, and inspectors can quickly spot the difference by color.

Diesel is Like the Blood in Your Veins

Without a reliable supply of diesel, the supply chain would collapse. Ships on the seas would be stranded, trucks wouldn’t roll, and in a matter of days to a couple of weeks, stores would be empty. This is how close we are to societal collapse. Keep that in mind when you hear your green neighbors demanding that we eliminate what they call fossil fuels. It could be a death sentence for hundreds of millions around the world (or more). The crunchies would starve you if they thought it would prevent a hurricane in 2033.

A Moment of Clarity Driving to Work

This morning, I was driving to work and had a heart-stopping moment. The sign at a Walmart gas station read $8.08.9 for a gallon of regular. I immediately thought that the war in the Middle East had taken an ugly turn as I slept. I breathed easier as I passed the next two stations. Someone at Walmart must have been changing the price, and what I saw was some numbers temporarily being flipped. But the brief moment of shock should be a warning for voters in blue states. You may end up with buyer’s remorse.