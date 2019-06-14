The Twin Falls Traffic Zigzag Nears Its End

The “zigzag” on Shoshone Street is nearing its end of days. The city is going to eliminate it when we get a lighter period of traffic. Not long after it launched, I heard one public official heap scorn on the pattern. “Who had that hair-brained idea,” he asked another public official. It wasn’t an insult. It was half in jest. It wasn’t popular from the start, late last year.

Yet, I have a different view. It was a good-faith attempt at remedying a growing problem. Downtown Twin Falls is busy. Much more beyond what any of the original planners envisioned.

A few weeks ago, on another thread, I suggested we’ve got plenty of complainers but really need some input from the public.

When I was a little boy, my dad was a negotiator for his union. Guys who never attended a meeting, nor shared any concerns, would approach him after a contract was ready for ratification. “What did you get us?” they would ask. “Where have you been?” was a response he wanted to offer.

Are there traffic tie-ups in Twin Falls? You bet! Got some ideas? Share them with the City Council.