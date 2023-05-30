Rain, Allergies and a Green Idaho High Desert

Get our free mobile app

For the first time in several years, I have spring allergies. Where did they come from? The sleuth in me chalks it up to the rainy weather, which we don’t see a lot of in the high desert. More blooms would mean more pollen and, hence, my eyes itch.

Over the weekend, a Facebook connection posted some pictures of a very green high desert. She explained it was about the greenest she has witnessed in 35 years. This morning a guy wrote me and said he drove from Burley to City of Rocks and the drive is very green. I suspect Cassia County has had more direct runoff into the valley, where much of what we see in Twin Falls is going into the river.

On Monday I drove into Jerome County and took some pictures in the park above the river. I can’t say it’s a greener look. What can I compare it to?

Good Friday back in 2019. The picture above is from this week. The picture below is from four years ago. I would argue it looks drier today, but then the 2019 picture was taken much earlier in the season.

The good news (and allergies aren’t in that category) is that the U.S. Drought Monitor showed last week that southern Idaho’s dry conditions are rapidly fading.

Now, if we get into June and embark on a long dry spell, there will be a lot of fuel for wildfire season! So, a rainy spring helps crops but could also be a curse.

