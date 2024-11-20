There are Programming Changes Coming to Idaho’s KLIX Radio

Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh are leaving us. It's their choice, not ours. They’ve become so successful as multi-media specialists that they no longer have time for talk radio. We need to find a replacement for two hours every weekday afternoon and are considering some options.

There are several options to choose from. I’m going to list five and offer you an opportunity to suggest some other names. I value your feedback, though. Ultimately, several factors will weigh on the decision. We’ve had a few names bandied about in meetings.

I favor Eric Metaxas. We already carry some of his best segments on Sunday mornings. He’s witty, a historian, and has some very impressive guests. A coworker tossed out the name of Mark Levin. I also proposed Jesse Kelly, and I would also mention Brian Kilmeade and Jimmy Failla.

