Movie Warning of a Nazi America to Air in Twin Falls

Some of you listen to Eric Metaxas on Sunday mornings. The best of his show airs on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX. Starting at 7:00 a.m. The man has written many books about culture and faith and believes we as a people are going down a terrible path. Metaxas, a Yale graduate and a Christian, believes the nation’s churches can lead the way back to stability, however. He believes many pastors have been cowed or given up on their mission.

His film, Letter to the American Church, will be shared this weekend in Twin Falls. At Eastside Baptist Church, on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 p.m. There is ample parking and admission is free.

Metaxas is one of the foremost biographers of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German pastor who spoke out against the Nazi regime. He died at the end of a rope at a concentration camp, weeks before the evil regime was toppled. Bonhoeffer’s warnings were ignored by people for a decade.

Metaxas believes many of the same conditions leading to tyranny exist in the current United States. He also believes a chorus of voices shouting “STOP!” can be a great force of opposition.

The sanctuary at Eastside Baptist can seat a large number of viewers. The church is located on Eastland Drive north of Addison Avenue, on the right-hand side of the street.

Metaxas recently visited Great Falls, Montana. A visit to Twin Falls shortly is a possibility. His syndicated show airs live five days a week. Would you like to hear more of him?

