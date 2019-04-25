It's Draft day! This means that college football is back and everything kicks off with finding out where our boys are going.

Boise State is still known as one of those underdog smaller schools but with a punch NFL punched ticket. We've seen Kellen Moore (former BSU QB) be just one of the many players that are part of the Dallas Cowboys franchise. Kellen just took the offensive coordinator job and we saw the first round, Leighton Vander Esch becomes the 18th overall pick in 2018.

Jay Ajayi most recently won a super bowl with the Philidelphia Eagles and the list goes on. The running back position is also another draft position as we've seen several BSU players take the leap early. This year's draft is no exception.

The Broncos look to see a few potential draft opportunities that include these in the top 25 for the Mountain West Conference.

Brett Rypien

David Moa,

Jabril Frazier

Alexander Mattison

There still a ton of buzz around who will lead the Broncos into 2019? Who's gonna replace Mattison? We'll see as the season begins Labor Day weekend against the Flordia State Seminoles. This is a BIG game Bronco Nation.

If you're looking to get into the action this weekend I found a draft party in downtown Boise. Buffalo Wild Wings is hosting a draft party on Thursday, April 25 from 5 P.M. - 7 P.M. with Boise Music Festival ticket giveaways to fans.