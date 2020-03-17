UPDATE, 03/18/20, 8:45 PM: Central Idaho health officials have confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in a Twin Falls County man. According to the South Central Public Health District, another case has also been confirmed in Blaine County bringing the statewide total to 11 confirmed cases. The Twin Falls man is in his 80s and was briefly hospitalized and is now at home recovering well, according to health officials. The Blaine County man is in his 40s and had very mild symptoms and is recovering at home.

The state is adopting the new guidelines set by the White House in an earlier announcement today.

SCPHD also updated new information on how four cases of the COVID-19 illness in Blaine County women. All are at home recovering well. Investigators say the first three cases got the virus from other people visiting the area. “We’ve contacted all known close contacts of these individuals. They are self-isolating at home and haven’t shown any symptoms,” said Logan Hudson, SCPHD Public Health Division Administrator in a prepared statement. “We will continue to investigate the movements of all confirmed cases to make sure everyone potentially exposed is being monitored.” The fourth case's manner of transmission is under investigation.

UPDATE, 03/18/20: another confirmed case of novel coronavirus has been reported in Blaine County and Madison County. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, a female patient, older than 80, in Blaine County is recovering in isolation. In Madison County a female patient in her 20's is recovering and did not need hospitalization. The latest report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Idaho to nine.

OLDER INFORMATION:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A third case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Blaine County. According to the South Central Public Health District, a woman older than 50 tested positive for the virus and is in self-isolation recovering at home, she did not need to be hospitalized.

Health officials say the case is not linked two the other two confirmed cases in Blaine County, they are looking at the point of transmission. District employees are working to identify anyone who may have come into contact with those infected with COVID-19. “So far none of the people exposed to the virus by our first three cases have shown symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19,” said Logan Hudson, Public Health Division administrator. “But we need people to vigilant. If you are sick it’s a good idea to self-isolate until you are healthy again. If you are showing symptoms of this coronavirus call your doctor and ask if you should be evaluated for a test.”

Another case has been confirmed in Ada County bringing the statewide count of cases of novel coronavirus to seven. The case in Ada County involves a woman under the age of 50 and is recovering from mild symptoms.

SCPHD is now running two hotlines for information about COVID-19. One in English at (208) 737-1138, and one in Spanish, at (208) 737-5965.