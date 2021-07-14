This Annoying Idaho Smoke Haze Does Have a Few Positive Side Effects
People talk about the silver lining to every cloud when you are supposed to look for the good in each situation. What about when the cloud is actually a disgusting smoky haze from Idaho wildfires? The lining is a little less silver and a lot more red. And that's also pretty dang cool. Last night I was out driving around 10:30 PM and was struck by the sight of the sliver of moon glowing red low on the horizon. If you are up at night, you should put those old COVID masks to good use and step outside with one on and check out the moon tonight.
I even tried to get a few good pictures to share in this story so you could get an idea of what I'm talking about and none of the pictures did it justice. The moon looks bigger and more red. You have to see it for yourself.
I haven't been up early enough to see the sunrise, but I'd bet that the mornings are rather glorious when the sun starts burning through the haze.
It's easy to be upset about the smoke and the gunk you're feeling in your lungs and nose. Will enjoying a pretty looking moon at night make everything better? Nope. I'm not happy that parts of Idaho and surrounding states are on fire, but I'll take the bit of beauty that comes from it.