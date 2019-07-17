This Idaho School Board Killed The Redskins

Americans believe their traditions are under attack. Not only the sacred but also the secular. The latest domino to fall to political correctness is in Eastern Idaho. In a vote that shocked many of us, the board in the Teton School District overwhelmingly voted to “retire” Redskins as the name of the school’s athletic and academic teams.

As most of you know who’ve been following the story, the name has been associated with the program for 90 years (since 1929). Generations of families in Victor, Driggs and Tetonia grew up with an allegiance to the name.

There had been some speculation the trustees would open the decision to the public at a referendum. One politically astute native of Eastern Idaho told me it would be the rational decision for board members with an interest in a political future. Instead, a move was made to virtue signal and appease the politically correct.

There was never any controversy surrounding the name of my old high school football team, however. When my school merged with another the symbol was changed. I feel absolutely no loyalty and no connection.

