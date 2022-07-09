One Killed, Two Hospitalized in Crash Near Driggs

DRIGGS, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and two seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening near Driggs. According to Idaho State Police, a 38-year-old Driggs man died at the scene while two people from Gainesville, Florida had to be taken to the hospital; a 33-year-old male was flown by air ambulance. ISP said the man from Drigg's was driving an Acura MDX north on State Highway 33 when for an unknown reason crossed the centerline and collided with the Ford pickup pulling a camp trailer the two people from Florida were in. The crash blocked traffic for more than five hours. The Teton County Sheriff's Office and Teton County Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash which remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app