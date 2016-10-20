This Is What A Million Bucks Will Buy You In Buhl

This will never happen. (I love scenarios like this) But, what if you had a million bucks to buy a house in Buhl, but not one dollar more? According to Zillow, this is the best you can do right here.

This sweet 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home covering 8,200 square feet is the closest to $1 million dollars that you can get without going over in Buhl with an asking price of $975,000.

The exact address is 1745 E 4500N in Buhl if you want to cruise by and check it out.

I know this may be a stupid thing to notice, but this is me we're talking about. But, I love the driveway. The way the brick is laid out looks like a kitchen floor. Nice.

The listing also mentions a Viking stove. I have to admit that, at first, I thought that was some sort of a stove that might be shaped like a huge ship. I was wrong. It's the Viking brand of appliance. And, this is why my wife doesn't allow me to cook.