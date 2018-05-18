, and now it is you controlling what you want to hear. Just like my kids.

Yep - you can now control your own reality. Watch the clip and think of the word you want to hear and that is what you'll hear. You can think 'Brainstorm' or 'Green Needle' and that's what you'll hear. If you take it a step further you can also hear 'Grayskull' if you want. It doesn't matter. Because reality is no more and I need a drink.

You may prefer the audio not on a loop and that can be found on Reddit .