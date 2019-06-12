This Weekend Filer Comes Alive

Courtesy, Bill Colley.

Filer is a small town with a lot going on!  The benefit of being home to the Twin Falls County Fair.  This weekend is the town’s biggest event distinct from the fair.  Filer Fun Days features a parade and other activities and in many ways is a reunion.  It brings a lot of people back home from far away.

The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are a vanishing breed.

It’s also an opportunity to visit the model railroad exhibit at the fairgrounds.

This is a dilemma.  The exhibit is clearly the most popular at the fair.  It debuted this past summer in a new building and, yet.  The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are a vanishing breed.  It’s the hope of club members to attract a younger and new generation to the hobby.

The hobby itself is a piece of American culture.  Railroads are history.  If there are no model railroaders, then who’ll care for the exhibit, which doubles as a museum?  Why not take in the parade and then drop by for a look at the trains?  Maybe you’ll catch the bug.

Filed Under: bill colley, Filer, Filer fun days, Magic Valley Model Railroaders, trains, Twin Falls County Fairgrounds
Categories: American History, Colley's Commentary, Entertainment, Events, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top