This Weekend Filer Comes Alive

Filer is a small town with a lot going on! The benefit of being home to the Twin Falls County Fair. This weekend is the town’s biggest event distinct from the fair. Filer Fun Days features a parade and other activities and in many ways is a reunion. It brings a lot of people back home from far away.

The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are a vanishing breed.

It’s also an opportunity to visit the model railroad exhibit at the fairgrounds.

This is a dilemma. The exhibit is clearly the most popular at the fair. It debuted this past summer in a new building and, yet. The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are a vanishing breed. It’s the hope of club members to attract a younger and new generation to the hobby.

The hobby itself is a piece of American culture. Railroads are history. If there are no model railroaders, then who’ll care for the exhibit, which doubles as a museum? Why not take in the parade and then drop by for a look at the trains? Maybe you’ll catch the bug.