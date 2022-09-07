Another day, further from the ending of the Twin Falls County Fair, is another day closer to the start of next year's. The last week saw Filer turn into the must-be place in the Magic Valley. It was hot, it was crowded, but it was all worth it to enjoy the fair. While there were many complaints about the fair this year, many people still went, and most of the feedback was positive. The entertainment was top-notch, the food was delicious as always, and the atmosphere was the perfect way to end the summer. Despite some changes, for better or for worse, the fair did what it was meant to do and that was entertain the people of the Magic Valley, but was it a true success?

The Complaints About the Twin Falls County Fair

While most people go to the fair and expect things to not be perfect, there were a decent amount of complaints this year. Some are justified and some are nitpicking. Ticket prices were up this year, to $9, making entering pricier than what most are used to. Not only was the entrance into the fair higher, but noticeably many of the game prices were as well. Where some games used to be $5, they were now $10. The pandemic has hurt the fair, just like it has hurt many of us, and the cost of prizes as well as supply and demand have driven prices up. Many people complained about full trash cans, even on the first day. Tables were not clean according to certain rants and rave pages in the area. The fair was short on volunteers this year, and it showed, but they did the best they could. The heat was the one factor that couldn't be controlled, and it was extremely hot.

Why The Twin Falls Fair Was a Success

Despite multiple complaints about different things, the fair turned out to be a success, having more than 20,000 more people attending this year than last year. It may have been hotter, and it may have cost more, but the reason those trashcans were so full is that there were more people than ever throwing away their remains of that delicious fair food. Is it people wanted to go to the fair that bad? Could it have been the entertainment? The rodeo always drives people out to the fair, but Scotty McCreery performing this year didn't hurt either. He packed the place the night he performed, and he also didn't disappoint. Many people will go to eat and leave, while others want the joy of screaming their heads off on rides they often can't find in the area. Whatever the reason, the 2022 Twin Falls County Fair was as successful as one could hope.

While there might be some rants taking place online these last few days, as the phrase goes, 'the numbers don't lie.' Higher prices, hot weather, or dirty tables were not going to stop people from coming out this year to enjoy an afternoon or evening with their families and having a fun time stuffing their faces and creating memories. Had the weather been better, would those numbers have been better as well? We will never know for 2022, but if next year is cooler, odds are good that attendance will beat this year's record.

