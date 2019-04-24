HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Wood River Valley law enforcement and school officials are investigating threats made towards the Wood River Middle School. According to the Blaine County School District in updated information this morning the threat was found not credible or specific. The district said a note had been found in a bathroom which was given to a school resource officer and then Wood River Valley law enforcement. The school district says all schools in Blaine County are open for class today, but they are taking precautions:

As a precaution, Blaine County Sheriff's Deputies and Hailey Police officers will have an increased presence at WRMS and neighboring schools to ensure the safety of parents, students and staff at school today.

School officials say Hailey and Bellevue law enforcement interviewed multiple students and determined the threat found in the note was not credible. The Blaine County School District said it takes maters like this seriously and has offered counselors and social workers to anyone who may need emotional support because of the event.