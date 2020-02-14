Three People Taken To Hospital After Single Car Crash Near Jerome

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Jerome County Friday morning.

Idaho State Police were called to a crash on eastbound Interstate 84 at 5:57 a.m. Friday, February 14.

Police say the single-car crash happened at mile-marker 166 near Jerome. 61-year-old Mac Schuckers from Boise was driving a Buick Lesabre eastbound when the car went off the road. The car then went into the median and rolled before stopping. Police say 66-year-old Linda Schuckers from Boise and two passengers who were under the age of 18 went to St. Lukes Magic Valley Regional by ambulance.

Police say everyone in the car was wearing seatbelts.

The crash blocked one lane of traffic for about 1.5 hours while the crash was investigated.