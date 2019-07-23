Time Running Out for Hunters to Purchase Their Draw Tags

(KLIX) – Big game hunters who drew a controlled hunt have just more than a week left to purchase their tag.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says hunters who were successful drawing a tag for black bear, elk, deer and pronghorn have only until Aug. 1 to purchase their tag, otherwise the tag will be forfeited and will be included a second hunt drawing.

The application period of the second drawing runs from Aug. 5 through Aug. 15, with successful applicants notified by Aug. 25. Any tags not drawn will go on sale first-come, first-served Aug. 26.

The department said it is hunters’ responsibility to find out if they were successful in the draw. Applicants who provided an email address received an email notification informing them of their draw results, and postcards were mailed to successful applicants by July 10. Hunter’s may also check online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/tag/hunt/controlled/results.

Tags may be purchased at any Fish and Game office, license vendor, by telephone at 800-554-8685, or online.