Time to Make Daylight Savings Time the Only Time

Pick one or the other, please! Eight United States Senators say it’s time to make Daylight Savings Time permanent and year round. They represent both major political parties and states coast-to-coast. Count me in. I would take either standard or savings time for twelve months as long as it would save me from changing my clocks. I’m up at 2:00 o’clock in the morning for work. It’s especially challenging to adjust in the spring. I feel as if it takes me two full weeks to get back into a regular routine.

Idaho State Senator Christy Zito has made similar proposals. She offered the first change on the state level when she was still serving in the Idaho House. There were all manner of excuses for rejecting the proposal. When you get past the euphemisms, what the opponents meant is “We don’t like Christy’s populist politics” or “We don’t want Christy getting credit”. Am I right on my translation?

The Senator has done some informal polling of constituents and finds it’s an idea past its time. Pun intended. The majority of respondents want clocks set and then left alone.

This fall/back, spring/ahead is also an archaic notion. One argument was it would save energy. Results failed to back a claim by which many time flippers still stand. It’s like the neighbor who tells me if I don’t put on a heavier coat that I’ll catch cold. Long debunked but the view cold weather causes colds persists.

Zito has cited plenty of medical evidence for ending the twice yearly change. Her citations are peer reviewed. Yet, we still have some sticks in the mud who would rather a few more people die than give the Senator a victory. Am I right?