Tiny Home For Sale In Hagerman, ID Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Prices for homes are pretty high right now, even in surrounding areas. This home for sale in Hagerman is super cute, and tiny, but it looks like some place out of a story book.

The front door makes me totally think of a hobbit hole or something. It is surrounded by beautiful foliage. The entrance is wagon wheels and an archway!

The home is only 710 square feet and it has so much more character than that! It is absolutely stunning. I feel like they were going for the Shire look, natural, almost forest like.

This home is located at 250 E Reed St in Hagerman and it is listed at $139,000. Plus you are so close to the hot springs and the property has 13 trees that will currently produce fruit, berries and medicinal herbs.

If this was out of Hansel and Gretel it might be where the witch lives, because it is so inviting. But it is in Hagerman and I bet the hobbits are more likely to frequent there than any other fairy tale creature.

