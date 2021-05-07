Tiny Home For Sale In Hagerman, ID Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale

PC: Intermountain MLS via Zillow

Prices for homes are pretty high right now, even in surrounding areas. This home for sale in Hagerman is super cute, and tiny, but it looks like some place out of a story book.

The front door makes me totally think of a hobbit hole or something. It is surrounded by beautiful foliage. The entrance is wagon wheels and an archway!

The home is only 710 square feet and it has so much more character than that! It is absolutely stunning. I feel like they were going for the Shire look, natural, almost forest like.

This home is located at 250 E Reed St in Hagerman and it is listed at $139,000. Plus you are so close to the hot springs and the property has 13 trees that will currently produce fruit, berries and medicinal herbs.

If this was out of Hansel and Gretel it might be where the witch lives, because it is so inviting. But it is in Hagerman and I bet the hobbits are more likely to frequent there than any other fairy tale creature.

Get our free mobile app

FOR SALE: Feast Yer Eyes on This Pirate Ship

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Filed Under: fairytale, hagerman, home for sale, real estate, Twin Falls
Categories: Lifestyle, Magic Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top