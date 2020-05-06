Tomato’s Italian Grill Building For Sale; New Service Planned

If you have driven down Blue Lakes recently you may have noticed that there is a "for sale" sign up outside of the Tomato's Italian Grill building. I reached out to find out what that meant for the restaurant. Thankfully, it doesn't mean that it is going out of business.

Tomato's Italian Grill only plans on moving locations and trying a different way to serve the community. You will still be able to enjoy all of those delicious favorites that they serve, but it may not look like a sit down restaurant anymore. Especially during this Coronavirus Pandemic, it is becoming clear that restaurants can serve the community without offering sit down services.

The owner made the statement that:

"The entire full service restaurant industry is being revolutionized right before our very eyes. Case in point, Tomato's offers convenient delivery services from six different delivery companies. When you factor the increase of delivery service and take-out dining from a building that can seat up to 200 people, the writing on the wall is easy to read. The best way we can better serve our customer's need is to sell our building and relocate to a facility that is more accommodating to the coming trend. Tomato's drive thru anyone?"

Honestly this makes perfect sense to me and as long as I can get some bacon spezie and a Margherita pizza I am good to go. We will let you know if and when we get more information about a possible new location.