Top 5 Things To Do For 2019 Spring Break In Southern Idaho

Maybe I'm a bad parent and maybe just like me you realized that your kids don't have any more school this week and that next week is Spring Break . I actually did know about Spring Break but I didn't know the Twin Falls School District had this Thursday and Friday off also until Tuesday when my kids were talking/arguing about it. So, that's an additional 2 days you get to entertain your kids. Good luck.

Luckily though, there is a lot to do around the Magic Valley all the time. Here are my top 5 picks for ways to spend some of your Spring Break.

Hike To Ross Falls

Ross Falls is perfect for Spring Break because it gets you out of the house up in the South Hills and it counts as a little bit of exercise. Do be warned that if you have never been before you'll want to read this guide on how to get there.

Twin Falls Public Library Events

There are quite a few family friendly events at the Library next week including: Adult weaving activity, Teen movie marathon, Kids club, a Puppet show, and a Saturday movie showing of The Jungle Book. The full library schedule is on the TF Public Library website.

Kids Clubs at Gemstone Climbing and The YMCA

There are a few options for parents who have to work and don't want to leave their kids at home all day alone. The Gemstone Climbing Center is doing a climbing camp.

The Twin Falls YMCA will be hosting a 'Hippity Hop We Don't Stop' Kids Camp with spring and Easter activities.

Splash and Flick at Twin Falls City Pool

Saturday the Twin Falls City Pool is hosting their next Splash and Flick where the family can get in some early spring swimming and watch the movie Coco. They will also be bringing out the Tower to play on all week.

Family Fun Events At Putters And Jump Time

Jump Time in Twin Falls will be open special hours during Spring Break.

Putters will also be open if weather permits.

Maybe you already have other cool Spring Break plans or you are wondering if your favorite hangout has anything going on: check their Facebook page to see what else is happening around the Magic Valley.