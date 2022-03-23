The snow has melted, the weather is getting warmer and it appears that winter is ending. Birds are out, bugs are returning, and the sun is shining most days again. The first day of spring was Sunday, and officially it is here. While there will still be cold days mixed in, we can celebrate another winter coming to an end. While most are happy that spring is here, some negatives come with it and maybe we shouldn't be as happy as we are. Here are a few reasons to dread the beginning of spring.

Poop, Lots and Lots of Dog Poop

Due to all the ice and snow this winter, it was nearly impossible to keep up with dogs doing their business. With how long the ice stuck around, the doggie business built up. Hopefully, it has all been cleaned up by now, but if things have been hectic and you haven't had time to get to it yet, don't fret. It will continue to be there for you. It won't clean itself, so somebody has to.

Bugs, Lots and Lots of Bugs

While the winter may be long and cold, one of the best parts about it is that many of the bugs go away. Flies die off, spiders seem to disappear mainly, and the annoying bugs are all gone. With the weather warming up, these little critters are beginning to reemerge and soon they will be back in the house and annoying many of us.

Time For Spring Chores

With the snow gone and the weather warming up, it means it is time to get outside again and start taking care of business in our yards. Spring cleaning is a real thing and it can be a good amount of work. As stated in the link, we must once again start mowing our lawns soon, taking down Christmas lights if they are still up, and taking care of the things that winter wouldn't allow us. Warm weather means more yard work.

No More Snow Days

Some may consider this a plus for spring, but the warmer it gets, the less chance of snow coming. This will make the roads better, which is a plus, but it means no chance that a big snow will help you stay home. Many of us were unable to get to work on some days this winter, and the days home were a nice change. We will have to wait until next winter for those snow days now.

Allergies Are Back in Full Force

As the snow has melted, the flowers will begin to bloom and the wind will pick up. The change of temperature will lead to allergies picking up and many sneezes, sore throats, and rough days of couching ahead. Colds come with winter as well, but the spring seems to bring out the worst of it.

Showering and Deodorant Are a Must

Taking a shower and using deodorant is something that you should do every day, but as the weather gets warmer it is even more necessary. You will sweat more and won't be able to skip a day or two like some of us may have done in the winter months. This shouldn't be bad, but it is something to still be mindful of.

No More Skiing or Snowboarding

For those that love to hit the slopes in the winter, sadly the season is coming to an end. While there may still be the occasional day in the future to get some skiing or snowboarding in, the further we get into spring the fewer days there will be. It will soon be time to put the winter toys away for the season.

No More Excuses to Washing Your Car

If you are like me, during the winter your car needed to be washed, but with how often it was snowing, it was easy to put off. If you washed it one day, it would often need it the next. Those excuses will be gone now that the snow is gone. It is time to hit a car wash or do it yourself.

Rock Chucks Are Back in Forces

Having moved here in winter, I wasn't really sure what a rock chuck was. In the last month alone, I have seen easily over a hundred. They are everywhere, and I understand why people complain about them now. For my family, they are fun to see because they are still new to us, but to many in the area, I understand the burden they cause.

With spring officially here and many excited, know that there are some negatives to it arriving. While most of us will agree the positives outweigh the negatives, winter will be missed as well. Spring break is this week, and instead of focusing on the negatives above, get outside and enjoy it. Put away the winter toys, dust off the spring and summer ones, and appreciate that winter is done, even if that does mean more cleaning and chores.

