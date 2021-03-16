Twin Falls City Pool Bringing Back “Tower” For Spring Break

If you are trying to find ways to get the kiddos out of the house for Spring Break, the Twin Falls City Pool will be open for business and some fun. They are bringing back the "tower" as well so there is more fun to play on.

According to their Facebook page, the Twin Falls City Pool will be open Thursday March 18th through Saturday March 27th, closed Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. On the Saturdays they will be open from noon until 4 p.m.

that will be a great way to get the kids moving, having some fun and getting out of the house during spring break. They are also bringing back the "tower" which is a giant inflatable floating tower they can climb and jump off of. They tower will be there on Saturday March 20th and Saturday March 27th from 12:15 p.m. until 4 p.m. then on Tuesday March 23rd from 1:15 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The bubble is still on the pool so it will be temperature controlled, the water stays right around 75 degrees I believe and if Mother Nature decided to do the Idaho thing and go crazy over spring break at least everyone will be protected. Usually the bubble comes off right around Memorial Day weekend, we will keep everyone posted on when that is going to happen as soon as we know.

If you want any more information about the city pool you can visit their website and they have details on COVID guidelines and more. Face covers are required when entering the facility and for those that are not swimming.